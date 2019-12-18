Taradale Talk

Physical and/or postal address:
C/o Post Office Taradale 3447
Contact email address:
moc.liamg@klateladaratrotide (Editor)
moc.liamg@klateladaratgnisitrevda (Advertising)
Contact phone:
0411 310 310 (Editor)
0417 547 270 (Advertising)
Website and/or Facebook Page:
n/a
Circulation:
300
Local Government Area (LGA):
Mount Alexander Shire
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Taradale, Elphinstone
Published:
Quarterly (mono)
Physical size of newspaper:
A4
Delivery (how/when delivered):
PO boxes and retail outlets
Dive straight into the feedback!Login below and you can start commenting using your own user instantly