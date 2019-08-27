Lancefield Mercury

27 Aug 2019 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 61, Lancefield, VIC 3435

Contact email address:
editor3435@gmail.com (Editor)
advertising3435@gmail.com (Advertising)

Contact phone:
0430 448 120 (Editor)
0404 886 580 (Advertising)

Website and/or Facebook Page:
n/a

Circulation:
1400

Local Government Area (LGA):
Macedon Ranges Shire

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
3435 postcode

Published:
Monthly, 11 times per year (Colour+mono)

Physical size of newspaper:
A4

Delivery (how/when delivered):
by post, in shops, online

