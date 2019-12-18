North & West Melbourne News

Physical and/or postal address:
58 Errol Street, North Melbourne
Contact email address:
moc.dnopgib@geciruam (Editor)
moc.kooltuo@nmwn.gnisitrevda (Advertising)
Contact phone:
03 9328 1126 (Editor)
03 9328 1126 (Advertising)
Website and/or Facebook Page:
centre.org.au/nwm/latest_edition
Circulation:
6700
Local Government Area (LGA):
City of Melbourne
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
West Melbourne, North Melbourne
Published:
Quarterly (colour)
Physical size of newspaper:
Tabloid
Delivery (how/when delivered):
Hand delivered, available at distribution points
