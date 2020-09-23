Eastsider News

Physical and/or postal address:
Suite 2, 9B Salisbury Avenue, Blackburn 3130
Contact email address:
info@eastsidernews.org.au (Editor & Advertising)
Contact phone:
0417 347 289 (Advertising)
Website and/or Facebook Page:
eastsidernews.org.au
Circulation:
100
Local Government Area (LGA):
Whitehorse and Boroondara
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Blackburn and surrounding suburbs
Published:
Every 2 months (colour & mono)
Physical size of newspaper:
A3
Delivery (how/when delivered):
To community, groups and online