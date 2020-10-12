Beaconsfield Banner

Physical and/or postal address:
P.O. 217  Beaconsfield  3807

Contact email address:
banner@beaconsfield.org.au (Editor & Advertising)

Contact phone:
0403 789 830 (Editor & Advertising)

Website and/or Facebook Page:
beaconsfield.org.au

Circulation:
500

Local Government Area (LGA):
Cardinia

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Beaconsfield

Published:
Quarterly

Physical size of newspaper:
28 pages A4, colour & mono

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Printed copies collected from retail stores in Beaconsfield, also in website and Facebook pages.

Beaconsfield Banner front page

