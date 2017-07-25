Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 126, Bunyip, VIC 3815
Contact email address:
editor@bunyipnews.org.au (Editor)
advertising@bunyipnews.org.au (Advertising)
Contact phone:
0498 852 137 (Editor)
0498 852 137 (Advertising)
Website and/or Facebook Page:
bunyipnews.org.au
Bunyip & District Community News
Circulation:
1000
Local Government Area (LGA):
Cardinia Shire
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Bunyip, Garfield, Longwarry and Tonimbuk
Published:
Monthly (mono)
Physical size of newspaper:
A4
Delivery (how/when delivered):
In shops and online