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Broadford Community Newsletter

13 May 2026 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
158 High St, Broadford, VIC, 3658

Email address:
Editor email: broadfordresidentsactiongroup@gmail.com
Advertising email: broadfordresidentsactiongroup@gmail.com

Phone:
Editor phone: 0480 633 316
Advertising phone: 0417 356 215

Website and/or Facebook Page:
Website: bragbroadford.com.au
Facebook: facebook.com/broadfordresidentsactiongroup 

Circulation:
2000

Local Government Area (LGA):
Mitchell Shire Council

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Mainly Broadford & district

Published:
Bi Monthly

Physical size of newspaper:
A4, Colour & mono

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Letterbox drop, shops, newspaper trays, email, webpage. facebook

Image of the front page of the Skipton Community News.