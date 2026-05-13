Broadford Community Newsletter

Physical and/or postal address:
158 High St, Broadford, VIC, 3658
Email address:
Editor email: broadfordresidentsactiongroup@
Advertising email: broadfordresidentsactiongroup@
Phone:
Editor phone: 0480 633 316
Advertising phone: 0417 356 215
Website and/or Facebook Page:
Website: bragbroadford.com.au
Facebook: facebook.com/
Circulation:
2000
Local Government Area (LGA):
Mitchell Shire Council
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Mainly Broadford & district
Published:
Bi Monthly
Physical size of newspaper:
A4, Colour & mono
Delivery (how/when delivered):
Letterbox drop, shops, newspaper trays, email, webpage. facebook