Westsider Newspaper, The

17 May 2021 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 313 Seddon West 3011

Contact email address:
editor@thewestsider.com.au (Editor & Advertising)

Editor phone:
0413 786 007 

Advertising email address:
sales@thewestsider.com.au (Editor & Advertising)
Advertising phone:
0417 015 754 

 

Website and/or Facebook Page:
Facebook: facebook.com/thewestsidercommunity
Website: thewestsider.com.au 

Circulation:
5,000-10,000

Local Government Area (LGA):
Maribyrnong, Brimbank, Hobsons Bay

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Maribyrnong, Brimbank, Hobsons Bay

Published:
Monthly

Physical size of newspaper:
Tabloid, colour

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Pick up paper – shops and businesses, digital subscription, website.

