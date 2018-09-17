The Romsey Rag

17 Sep 2018 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
29 Newnham Drive, Romsey, VIC 3434

Contact email address:
Editor: email@theromseyrag.com.au 
Advertising: payablesromseyrag@gmail.com

Contact phone:
Editor: 0413 543 314
Advertising: 0400 943 743

Website and/or Facebook Page:
theromseyrag.com.au

Circulation:
1500

Local Government Area (LGA):
Shire of Macedon Ranges

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Romsey and surrounds

Published:
Monthly (colour+mono) except January

Physical size of newspaper:
A4

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Hard copy to local shops, library etc

