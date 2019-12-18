Pyramid Hill Press

Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 86 Pyramid Hill
Contact email address:
moc.dnopgib@hnhp
Contact phone:
03 5455 7129
Website and/or Facebook Page:
pyramidhillhouse.com/pyramid-press.html
Circulation:
260
Local Government Area (LGA):
Loddon Shire
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Pyramid Hill, Mologa, Mincha, Gladfield, Loddon Vale Sylvaterre, Yarrawalla, Terrick Terrick
Published:
Weekly (mono, colour online)
Physical size of newspaper:
A4
Delivery (how/when delivered):
Mail, retail outlets, online
Dive straight into the feedback!Login below and you can start commenting using your own user instantly