Emerald Messenger

9 Jul 2018 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
356-358 Belgrave Gembrook Rd, Emerald, VIC 3782

Contact email address:
editor@emeraldmessenger.com.au (Editor)
advertising@emeraldmessenger.com.au (Advertising)

Contact phone:
03 5968 3881

Website and/or Facebook Page:
emeraldmessenger.com.au
facebook.com/emeraldmessenger

Circulation:
1,000

Local Government Area (LGA):
Cardinia Shire

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
15km radius of Emerald

Published:
Monthly (colour)

Physical size of newspaper:
A4

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Shops, online, emailed

Emerald Messenger