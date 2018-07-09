Emerald Messenger

Physical and/or postal address:
356-358 Belgrave Gembrook Rd, Emerald, VIC 3782
Contact email address:
editor@emeraldmessenger.com.au (Editor)
advertising@emeraldmessenger.com.au (Advertising)
Contact phone:
03 5968 3881
Website and/or Facebook Page:
emeraldmessenger.
facebook.com/
Circulation:
1,000
Local Government Area (LGA):
Cardinia Shire
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
15km radius of Emerald
Published:
Monthly (colour)
Physical size of newspaper:
A4
Delivery (how/when delivered):
Shops, online, emailed