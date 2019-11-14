Electoral advertisements

All electoral advertisements (not just at election time) at Federal, State and Local government levels must include the name and address of the person who authorised the advertisement. The address must be a full street address and suburb or locality.

Note: See sub-section 328 (1) of the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 and sub-section 83(1) of the Victorian Electoral Act 2002). Under sub-section 328(5) of the Commonwealth Act, the address of a person means an address, including a full street address and suburb or locality, at which the person can usually be contacted during the day. It does not include a post office box. Under section 3 of the Victorian Act, address does not include a post-office box.