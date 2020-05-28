CNAV papers continue to support local communities

It is with sadness we witness the closure of so many local newspapers across the country today, however it is not the end of local news.

The Community Newspaper Association of Victoria (CNAV) is the peak body for community-based print journalism in Victoria.

President of CNAV, Mary Farrow said, “it is sad that so many good journalists are set to lose their jobs.

“There is a place for local news in Australia, and these stories must continue to be told.

“From Moonambel to Mallacoota, our members have been reporting on local issues that are important to our communities across Victoria, some for over 100 years.

“We are still here, and we will continue to tell the stories of our towns into the future”.

“Our not-for-profit newsrooms have been at the forefront of hyper-local news, producing quality journalism that comes from the community, for the community”.

The community newspaper sector is a training ground for young journalists, and an outlet for writers, photographers, cartoonists and columnists.

The community sector, while fuelled by volunteers, also creates hundreds of jobs across the state, employing editors, graphic designers, journalists, photographers, administrators and printers.

Community newspapers also provide a way for local businesses to connect with their communities through advertising.

“The COVID19 pandemic has affected us all, but community newspapers have shown resilience and a ‘can-do’ attitude that will see them continue to be an important part of their communities for years to come,” Ms Farrow said.

