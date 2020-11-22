2020 CNAV Awards

On Saturday, 14 November the annual CNAV Awards were livestreamed to our membership – allowing the association to celebrate the achievements of its member publications in a COVID Safe way. Winners, Finalists and Special Mentions are listed below with links (where possible) to the mentioned edition.
A replay of the ceremony, including Judges videos and reactions is available on the 2020 Conference page.
Award categories
Best Newspaper
Best Layout and Design
Best Community Content
Best Photograph
Best History Story
Best Feature Story
Best writing by a person aged 18 or younger
Best Editorial Comment
Best Sports Reporting
Winner:
North and West Melbourne News
This publication design is very approachable and readable. The masthead references the historical significance of the local area and the overall design is modern and contemporary. The layout design is well-considered and well structured. Throughout the publication, the use of typography and well-composed images and graphics are effective. The overall impression is fresh, inviting, and readable.
Finalist 1
Warrandyte Diary
This publication is designed professionally and communicates a community-minded, friendly feeling. The layout design is well-considered and structured, with a strong grid and typographic hierarchy. The high-quality photographs, graphics, and colour are used effectively to create well-balanced compositions. The overall impression is friendly and informative.
Finalist 2
Ferntree Gully News
This publication looks friendly and clear. The layout design is neat and consistent, with good use of photographs and colour. It communicates a strong community-minded focus that is appealing. The overall impression is that it creates interest and is clear and approachable.
Best Feature Story
Winner
Ferntree Gully News
It’s a cook up (pages 1,19,22)
Extract from judges video to come.
Runner Up
Buninyong & District Community News
A Very Different Year (pages 8-9)
Extract from judges video to come.
Finalist 1
The Carisbrook Mercury
Part 1: Western levee’s troubled history
Part 2: $1.83m needed to finish levee
Extract from judges video to come.
Finalist 2
Brown Hill Community News (Edition 22)
Brown Hill Kindergarten’s Christine Calls It A Day (pages 1,13,14)
Extract from judges video to come.
Finalist 3
Harcourt News/The Core
Training Ground for a Killer Parts 1 & 2
Extract from judges video to come.
Special Mention
Emerald Messenger
More than a box of tissues
Extract from judges video to come.
Special Mention
North & West Melbourne News
Journey into past for adoptee
Extract for Judges video to come.
Best Sports Reporting
Winner
Brown Hill Community News (Edition 23)
Aber Learns to Swim in the Brown Hill Pool
Extract from judges video to come.
Finalist 1
Churchill & District News
Churchill United Football Club (pages 1,16-19)
Extract from judges video to come.
Finalist 2
Warrandyte Diary
Impressive Innings / Bloods bowled over as Pascoe marks 500th game (pages 1 & 30)
Extract from judges video to come.
Best writing by person ages 18 or younger
Winner
Springdale Messenger
Given time we will rise after the pandemic
Download edition
This poem managed to reflect the feelings and experiences of so many of us. The honest contemplation of what was lost and gained during 2020 pandemic was both touching and inspiring. Good use of vocabulary, poetic text structure and use of figurative language were evident and this piece. The most compelling feature of this poem is its capacity to provoke the reader to remember the journey we have taken together and that we have all suffered, but hope is always there.
Finalist 1
The Otway Light
A dragon’s heart
Short narratives must engage a reader quickly through clever vocabulary choices and themes that entice the readers imagination. Combined with good character development and a plot that took the reader on a journey, this piece had clearly been part of a writing process, whereby the author refines and revises their piece to ensure they have done what good authors do.
Finalist 2
Malmsbury Mail
Howdy do cockatoo
This very catchy title immediately draws the reader into the page. The rhetorical question and persuasive writing techniques that are used right from the beginning make for a very engaging persuasive text. Supported by facts, this author has cleverly incorporated their love for cockatoos and challenged the reader to think beyond a cockatoos sometimes destructive behaviour and consider other qualities.
Best Editorial Comment
Winner
Buninyong & District Community News
Ban the Barrels
The barrel story is a good subject for the editorial, particularly how it was written about for this category. The author has taken a birds eye view of a controversial topic, making good connections of fact and opinion. Therefore, fulfilling the purpose of an editorial, when taking a single topic. There were references to local amenity, ‘carefully timed to soften up public and Council opinion’ and barbed opinion, ‘must be a line drawn’.
Well done.
Finalist 1
Ferntree Gully News
From the editor
Like many entries, the topic was the lockdown, but the author/publication chose an upbeat voice and writing style. The editorial was comprehensive about the quantity and quality of topics in this issue, while being succinct about the direction of the issue -> community connections. It was a pleasure to read this editorial.
Finalist 2
GREAT Girborne Gazette
From the Editor’s desk
The author brought a personal voice to the editorial, that worked well with the topic.
Best History Story
Winner
Chewton Chat
An Anzac Day story with a difference
Extract from Judges video to come.
Finalist 2
Harcourt News/The Core
Thomas and Betsy Facey a Truly Fortunate Life
Extract from Judges video to come.
Special Mention
Churchill & District News
Hazelwood cemetery
Extract from Judges video to come.
Special Mention
North & West Melbourne News
Pandemic brings back memories of polio
Extract from Judges video to come.
Best Photograph
Winner
The Blackwood Times
Sending Lots of Love
Finalist 1
Ferntree Gully News
Bridging the Time Gap
Photographer: Michael Greenhill
A good news picture should always tell a story and it’s hard to imagine how Michael Greenhill’s one – about a new locomotive on the Puffing Billy line – could have been told any better. A careful, well thought out composition, balanced layering of foreground and background elements and clever use of a long lens to compress the train into the surrounding forest make this a memorable, eye-catching photo. You can almost hear the engine and smell the steam!
Finalist 2
Brown Hill Community News
Lucky Beyond Words
The photo of Victoria Rushton with her children Hazel & Fletcher really jumps off the page. It makes great use of tight framing and narrow depth of field to exclude any distracting detail. But, beyond that, there’s a real connection between photographer and subject and hence with the reader. Every element in this photograph adds to the story. This is portrait photography at its simplest and best.
Best Community Content
Finalist 1
North & West Melbourne News
Autumn 2020
Extract of Judges comments to come.
Finalist 2
Ferntreee Gully News
Issue 61, October 2019
Extract from Judges video to come.
Finalist 2
GREAT Gisborne Gazette
Issue 149, March 2020
Extract from Judges video to come.
Best Newspaper