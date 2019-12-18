Garfield Spectator

18 Dec 2019 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 147 Garfield, 3814

Contact email address:
moc.liamg@rotatcepsdleifrag

Contact phone:
0418 383 165

Website and/or Facebook Page:
www.garfieldspectator.com.au

Circulation:
650

Local Government Area (LGA):
Cardinia Shire

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Garfield, Bunyip

Published:
Monthly (mono, colour online)

Physical size of newspaper:
A5

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Retail outlets

Garfield Spectator

