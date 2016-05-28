Woady Yaloak Herald

Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
396 Sago Hill Road, Haddon, VIC 3351

Contact email address:
jmcculloch@haddonlearning.org.au

Website:
www.haddonlearning.org.au

Facebook Page:
Haddon Community Learning Centre

Circulation:
1,200

Local Government Area (LGA):
Golden Plains Shire

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Haddon, Nintingbool, Cardigan Village, Smythes Creek, Alfredton, Smythesdale, Scarsdale, Ross Creek, Linton, Cape Clear, Snake Valley

Published:
Quarterly

Physical size of newspaper:
A4

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Posted, shops, online, some emailed

