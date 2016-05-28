Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 209, Warrandyte, VIC 3113
Contact email address:
scott@warrandytediary.com.au
Website:
warrandytediary.com.au
Facebook Page:
Warrandyte Diary
Circulation:
4,000
Local Government Area (LGA):
Manningham City, Nillumbik Shire, Maroondah City
Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Warrandyte, North Warrandyte, South Warrandyte, Wonga Park, Park Orchards, Kangaroo Ground, North Ringwood
Published:
Monthly
Physical size of newspaper:
405 x 290
Delivery (how/when delivered):
Online, posted, local retail outlets