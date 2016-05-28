Warrandyte Diary

28 May 2016 | Member Details

Physical and/or postal address:
PO Box 209, Warrandyte, VIC 3113

Contact email address:
scott@warrandytediary.com.au

Website:
warrandytediary.com.au

Facebook Page:
Warrandyte Diary

Circulation:
4,000

Local Government Area (LGA):
Manningham City, Nillumbik Shire, Maroondah City

Towns/areas newspaper is circulated:
Warrandyte, North Warrandyte, South Warrandyte, Wonga Park, Park Orchards, Kangaroo Ground, North Ringwood

Published:
Monthly

Physical size of newspaper:
405 x 290

Delivery (how/when delivered):
Online, posted, local retail outlets

